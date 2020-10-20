1 Malagasy Franc =
0.3818651 Azerbaijani Manats
1 AZM = 2.61873 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
AZM
|1 MGF
|0.381865 AZM
|5 MGF
|1.90933 AZM
|10 MGF
|3.81865 AZM
|25 MGF
|9.54663 AZM
|50 MGF
|19.0933 AZM
|100 MGF
|38.1865 AZM
|500 MGF
|190.933 AZM
|1,000 MGF
|381.865 AZM
|5,000 MGF
|1,909.33 AZM
|10,000 MGF
|3,818.65 AZM
1 MGF = 0 AZM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038253
|0.00039163
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036846
|0.00036846
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00037972
|0.00038321
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.
