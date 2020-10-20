1 MGF to AWG - Convert Malagasy Francs to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000080419036 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 12,434.9 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:33 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

mgf
MGF
awg
AWG
1 MGF0.000080419 AWG
5 MGF0.000402095 AWG
10 MGF0.00080419 AWG
25 MGF0.00201048 AWG
50 MGF0.00402095 AWG
100 MGF0.0080419 AWG
500 MGF0.0402095 AWG
1,000 MGF0.080419 AWG
5,000 MGF0.402095 AWG
10,000 MGF0.80419 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Malagasy Franc

awg
AWG
mgf
MGF
1 AWG12,434.9 MGF
5 AWG62,174.3 MGF
10 AWG124,349 MGF
25 AWG310,872 MGF
50 AWG621,743 MGF
100 AWG1,243,490 MGF
500 AWG6,217,430 MGF
1,000 AWG12,434,900 MGF
5,000 AWG62,174,300 MGF
10,000 AWG124,349,000 MGF

MGF to AWG Chart

1 MGF = 0 AWG

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000402800.00041208
Low
0.000387980.00038798
Average
0.000399750.00040336
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info

