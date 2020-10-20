1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000080419036 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 12,434.9 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
AWG
|1 MGF
|0.000080419 AWG
|5 MGF
|0.000402095 AWG
|10 MGF
|0.00080419 AWG
|25 MGF
|0.00201048 AWG
|50 MGF
|0.00402095 AWG
|100 MGF
|0.0080419 AWG
|500 MGF
|0.0402095 AWG
|1,000 MGF
|0.080419 AWG
|5,000 MGF
|0.402095 AWG
|10,000 MGF
|0.80419 AWG
1 MGF = 0 AWG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00040280
|0.00041208
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038798
|0.00038798
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00039975
|0.00040336
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
