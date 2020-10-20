1 MGF to ATS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Austrian Schillings

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00055256427 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 1,809.74 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

ATS replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:16 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Austrian Schilling

mgf
MGF
ats
ATS
1 MGF0.000552564 ATS
5 MGF0.00276282 ATS
10 MGF0.00552564 ATS
25 MGF0.0138141 ATS
50 MGF0.0276282 ATS
100 MGF0.0552564 ATS
500 MGF0.276282 ATS
1,000 MGF0.552564 ATS
5,000 MGF2.76282 ATS
10,000 MGF5.52564 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to Malagasy Franc

ats
ATS
mgf
MGF
1 ATS1,809.74 MGF
5 ATS9,048.72 MGF
10 ATS18,097.4 MGF
25 ATS45,243.6 MGF
50 ATS90,487.2 MGF
100 ATS180,974 MGF
500 ATS904,872 MGF
1,000 ATS1,809,740 MGF
5,000 ATS9,048,720 MGF
10,000 ATS18,097,400 MGF

MGF to ATS Chart

1 MGF = 0 ATS

1 Malagasy Franc to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

