1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000080439109 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 12,431.8 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000080439109 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 12,431.8 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
ANG
|1 MGF
|0.0000804391 ANG
|5 MGF
|0.000402196 ANG
|10 MGF
|0.000804391 ANG
|25 MGF
|0.00201098 ANG
|50 MGF
|0.00402196 ANG
|100 MGF
|0.00804391 ANG
|500 MGF
|0.0402196 ANG
|1,000 MGF
|0.0804391 ANG
|5,000 MGF
|0.402196 ANG
|10,000 MGF
|0.804391 ANG
1 MGF = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00040264
|0.00041214
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038855
|0.00038855
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00039993
|0.00040348
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Dutch Guilder info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings