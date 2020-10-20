1 MGF to ANG - Convert Malagasy Francs to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000080439109 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 12,431.8 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:33 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Dutch Guilder

1 MGF0.0000804391 ANG
5 MGF0.000402196 ANG
10 MGF0.000804391 ANG
25 MGF0.00201098 ANG
50 MGF0.00402196 ANG
100 MGF0.00804391 ANG
500 MGF0.0402196 ANG
1,000 MGF0.0804391 ANG
5,000 MGF0.402196 ANG
10,000 MGF0.804391 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Malagasy Franc

1 ANG12,431.8 MGF
5 ANG62,158.8 MGF
10 ANG124,318 MGF
25 ANG310,794 MGF
50 ANG621,588 MGF
100 ANG1,243,180 MGF
500 ANG6,215,880 MGF
1,000 ANG12,431,800 MGF
5,000 ANG62,158,800 MGF
10,000 ANG124,318,000 MGF

MGF to ANG Chart

1 MGF = 0 ANG

1 Malagasy Franc to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000402640.00041214
Low
0.000388550.00038855
Average
0.000399930.00040348
Volatility
0.58%0.48%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

