1 Lao Kip =
0.0011000344 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 909.062 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
ZMW
|1 LAK
|0.00110003 ZMW
|5 LAK
|0.00550017 ZMW
|10 LAK
|0.0110003 ZMW
|25 LAK
|0.0275009 ZMW
|50 LAK
|0.0550017 ZMW
|100 LAK
|0.110003 ZMW
|500 LAK
|0.550017 ZMW
|1,000 LAK
|1.10003 ZMW
|5,000 LAK
|5.50017 ZMW
|10,000 LAK
|11.0003 ZMW
1 LAK = 0 ZMW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012388
|0.0012802
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010863
|0.0010863
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011799
|0.0012056
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.41%
|1.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.
