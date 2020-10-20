1 Lao Kip =
0.011303989 Yemeni Rials
1 YER = 88.4643 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.011303989 Yemeni Rials
1 YER = 88.4643 LAK
LAK
YER
|1 LAK
|0.011304 YER
|5 LAK
|0.0565199 YER
|10 LAK
|0.11304 YER
|25 LAK
|0.2826 YER
|50 LAK
|0.565199 YER
|100 LAK
|1.1304 YER
|500 LAK
|5.65199 YER
|1,000 LAK
|11.304 YER
|5,000 LAK
|56.5199 YER
|10,000 LAK
|113.04 YER
1 LAK = 0 YER
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011661
|0.011926
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011280
|0.011280
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011466
|0.011636
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings