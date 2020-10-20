1 LAK to XPT - Convert Lao Kips to Platinum Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000000044559387 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 22,442,000 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:56 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Platinum Ounce

lak
LAK
xpt
XPT
1 LAK0.0000000445594 XPT
5 LAK0.000000222797 XPT
10 LAK0.000000445594 XPT
25 LAK0.00000111398 XPT
50 LAK0.00000222797 XPT
100 LAK0.00000445594 XPT
500 LAK0.0000222797 XPT
1,000 LAK0.0000445594 XPT
5,000 LAK0.000222797 XPT
10,000 LAK0.000445594 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to Lao Kip

xpt
XPT
lak
LAK
1 XPT22,442,000 LAK
5 XPT112,210,000 LAK
10 XPT224,420,000 LAK
25 XPT561,049,000 LAK
50 XPT1,122,100,000 LAK
100 XPT2,244,200,000 LAK
500 XPT11,221,000,000 LAK
1,000 XPT22,442,000,000 LAK
5,000 XPT112,210,000,000 LAK
10,000 XPT224,420,000,000 LAK

LAK to XPT Chart

1 LAK = 0 XPT

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000000518000.000000052700
Low
0.0000000448000.000000043400
Average
0.0000000477000.000000048600
Volatility
5.01%5.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

More Platinum Ounce info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings