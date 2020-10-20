1 Lao Kip =
0.0049801828 CFP Francs
1 XPF = 200.796 LAK
LAK
XPF
|1 LAK
|0.00498018 XPF
|5 LAK
|0.0249009 XPF
|10 LAK
|0.0498018 XPF
|25 LAK
|0.124505 XPF
|50 LAK
|0.249009 XPF
|100 LAK
|0.498018 XPF
|500 LAK
|2.49009 XPF
|1,000 LAK
|4.98018 XPF
|5,000 LAK
|24.9009 XPF
|10,000 LAK
|49.8018 XPF
1 LAK = 0 XPF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0051558
|0.0053138
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0049903
|0.0049903
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0050827
|0.0051537
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.More CFP Franc info
