1 Lao Kip =
0.0001217742 East Caribbean Dollars
1 XCD = 8,211.92 LAK
LAK
XCD
|1 LAK
|0.000121774 XCD
|5 LAK
|0.000608871 XCD
|10 LAK
|0.00121774 XCD
|25 LAK
|0.00304435 XCD
|50 LAK
|0.00608871 XCD
|100 LAK
|0.0121774 XCD
|500 LAK
|0.0608871 XCD
|1,000 LAK
|0.121774 XCD
|5,000 LAK
|0.608871 XCD
|10,000 LAK
|1.21774 XCD
1 LAK = 0 XCD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012586
|0.00012875
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012176
|0.00012176
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00012377
|0.00012560
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.
