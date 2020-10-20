1 Lao Kip =
0.0053732099 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 186.108 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
VUV
|1 LAK
|0.00537321 VUV
|5 LAK
|0.026866 VUV
|10 LAK
|0.0537321 VUV
|25 LAK
|0.13433 VUV
|50 LAK
|0.26866 VUV
|100 LAK
|0.537321 VUV
|500 LAK
|2.6866 VUV
|1,000 LAK
|5.37321 VUV
|5,000 LAK
|26.866 VUV
|10,000 LAK
|53.7321 VUV
1 LAK = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0055821
|0.0057493
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0053663
|0.0053663
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0054693
|0.0055755
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.78%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
