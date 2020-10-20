1 LAK to VES - Convert Lao Kips to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0016457581 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 607.623 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:30 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar

lak
LAK
ves
VES
1 LAK0.00164576 VES
5 LAK0.00822879 VES
10 LAK0.0164576 VES
25 LAK0.041144 VES
50 LAK0.0822879 VES
100 LAK0.164576 VES
500 LAK0.822879 VES
1,000 LAK1.64576 VES
5,000 LAK8.22879 VES
10,000 LAK16.4576 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Lao Kip

ves
VES
lak
LAK
1 VES607.623 LAK
5 VES3,038.11 LAK
10 VES6,076.23 LAK
25 VES15,190.6 LAK
50 VES30,381.1 LAK
100 VES60,762.3 LAK
500 VES303,811 LAK
1,000 VES607,623 LAK
5,000 VES3,038,110 LAK
10,000 VES6,076,230 LAK

LAK to VES Chart

1 LAK = 0 VES

1 Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00171720.0017249
Low
0.00164140.0016414
Average
0.00166800.0016923
Volatility
0.71%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

