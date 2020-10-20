1 LAK to VEB - Convert Lao Kips to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Lao Kip =

164,560.55 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.00000607679 LAK

VEB replaced by VEF

Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:30 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar

lak
LAK
veb
VEB
1 LAK164,561 VEB
5 LAK822,803 VEB
10 LAK1,645,610 VEB
25 LAK4,114,010 VEB
50 LAK8,228,030 VEB
100 LAK16,456,100 VEB
500 LAK82,280,300 VEB
1,000 LAK164,561,000 VEB
5,000 LAK822,803,000 VEB
10,000 LAK1,645,610,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Lao Kip

veb
VEB
lak
LAK
1 VEB0.00000607679 LAK
5 VEB0.000030384 LAK
10 VEB0.0000607679 LAK
25 VEB0.00015192 LAK
50 VEB0.00030384 LAK
100 VEB0.000607679 LAK
500 VEB0.0030384 LAK
1,000 VEB0.00607679 LAK
5,000 VEB0.030384 LAK
10,000 VEB0.0607679 LAK

LAK to VEB Chart

1 LAK = 0 VEB

1 Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
171.72172.49
Low
164.14164.14
Average
166.80169.23
Volatility
0.71%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

