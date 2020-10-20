1 Lao Kip =
164,560.55 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VEB = 0.00000607679 LAK
VEB replaced by VEF
LAK
VEB
|1 LAK
|164,561 VEB
|5 LAK
|822,803 VEB
|10 LAK
|1,645,610 VEB
|25 LAK
|4,114,010 VEB
|50 LAK
|8,228,030 VEB
|100 LAK
|16,456,100 VEB
|500 LAK
|82,280,300 VEB
|1,000 LAK
|164,561,000 VEB
|5,000 LAK
|822,803,000 VEB
|10,000 LAK
|1,645,610,000 VEB
1 LAK = 0 VEB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|171.72
|172.49
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|164.14
|164.14
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|166.80
|169.23
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
