1 LAK to VAL - Convert Lao Kips to Vatican City Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.080842527 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 12.3697 LAK

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Vatican City Lira

lak
LAK
val
VAL
1 LAK0.0808425 VAL
5 LAK0.404213 VAL
10 LAK0.808425 VAL
25 LAK2.02106 VAL
50 LAK4.04213 VAL
100 LAK8.08425 VAL
500 LAK40.4213 VAL
1,000 LAK80.8425 VAL
5,000 LAK404.213 VAL
10,000 LAK808.425 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Lao Kip

val
VAL
lak
LAK
1 VAL12.3697 LAK
5 VAL61.8486 LAK
10 VAL123.697 LAK
25 VAL309.243 LAK
50 VAL618.486 LAK
100 VAL1,236.97 LAK
500 VAL6,184.86 LAK
1,000 VAL12,369.7 LAK
5,000 VAL61,848.6 LAK
10,000 VAL123,697 LAK

LAK to VAL Chart

1 LAK = 0 VAL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings