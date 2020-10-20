1 Lao Kip =
0.57129927 Uzbekistani Sums
1 UZS = 1.75040 LAK
LAK
UZS
|1 LAK
|0.571299 UZS
|5 LAK
|2.8565 UZS
|10 LAK
|5.71299 UZS
|25 LAK
|14.2825 UZS
|50 LAK
|28.565 UZS
|100 LAK
|57.1299 UZS
|500 LAK
|285.65 UZS
|1,000 LAK
|571.299 UZS
|5,000 LAK
|2,856.5 UZS
|10,000 LAK
|5,712.99 UZS
1 LAK = 0 UZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58922
|0.60442
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56590
|0.56590
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.57779
|0.58825
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.More Uzbekistani Som info
