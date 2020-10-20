1 Lao Kip =
0.000005656885828 Uniswap
1 UNI = 176,776 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000005656885828 Uniswap
1 UNI = 176,776 LAK
LAK
UNI
|1 LAK
|0.00000565689 UNI
|5 LAK
|0.0000282844 UNI
|10 LAK
|0.0000565689 UNI
|25 LAK
|0.000141422 UNI
|50 LAK
|0.000282844 UNI
|100 LAK
|0.000565689 UNI
|500 LAK
|0.00282844 UNI
|1,000 LAK
|0.00565689 UNI
|5,000 LAK
|0.0282844 UNI
|10,000 LAK
|0.0565689 UNI
1 LAK = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000053003
|0.0000068936
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000038090
|0.0000038090
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000046521
|0.0000053066
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.59%
|6.03%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.More Uniswap info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings