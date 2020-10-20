1 Lao Kip =
0.001830605 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 546.268 LAK
date 2020-10-20

1 Lao Kip =
LAK
UAH
|1 LAK
|0.0018306 UAH
|5 LAK
|0.00915302 UAH
|10 LAK
|0.018306 UAH
|25 LAK
|0.0457651 UAH
|50 LAK
|0.0915302 UAH
|100 LAK
|0.18306 UAH
|500 LAK
|0.915302 UAH
|1,000 LAK
|1.8306 UAH
|5,000 LAK
|9.15302 UAH
|10,000 LAK
|18.306 UAH
1 LAK = 0 UAH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018905
|0.0019050
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018280
|0.0018280
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0018560
|0.0018561
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.65%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.
