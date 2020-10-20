1 Lao Kip =
0.00006716948 Tuvaluan Dollars
1 TVD = 14,887.7 LAK
LAK
TVD
|1 LAK
|0.0000671695 TVD
|5 LAK
|0.000335847 TVD
|10 LAK
|0.000671695 TVD
|25 LAK
|0.00167924 TVD
|50 LAK
|0.00335847 TVD
|100 LAK
|0.00671695 TVD
|500 LAK
|0.0335847 TVD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0671695 TVD
|5,000 LAK
|0.335847 TVD
|10,000 LAK
|0.671695 TVD
1 LAK = 0 TVD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000070598
|0.000073356
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000067239
|0.000067239
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000068952
|0.000070481
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.More Tuvaluan Dollar info
