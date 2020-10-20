1 Lao Kip =
1,472.5608 Turkish Lira
1 TRL = 0.000679089 LAK
TRL replaced by TRY
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
1,472.5608 Turkish Lira
1 TRL = 0.000679089 LAK
TRL replaced by TRY
LAK
TRL
|1 LAK
|1,472.56 TRL
|5 LAK
|7,362.8 TRL
|10 LAK
|14,725.6 TRL
|25 LAK
|36,814 TRL
|50 LAK
|73,628 TRL
|100 LAK
|147,256 TRL
|500 LAK
|736,280 TRL
|1,000 LAK
|1,472,560 TRL
|5,000 LAK
|7,362,800 TRL
|10,000 LAK
|14,725,600 TRL
1 LAK = 0 TRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015203
|0.0015457
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014698
|0.0014698
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0014949
|0.0015075
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings