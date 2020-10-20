1 Lao Kip =
0.00014124114 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 7,080.09 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00014124114 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 7,080.09 LAK
LAK
TND
|1 LAK
|0.000141241 TND
|5 LAK
|0.000706206 TND
|10 LAK
|0.00141241 TND
|25 LAK
|0.00353103 TND
|50 LAK
|0.00706206 TND
|100 LAK
|0.0141241 TND
|500 LAK
|0.0706206 TND
|1,000 LAK
|0.141241 TND
|5,000 LAK
|0.706206 TND
|10,000 LAK
|1.41241 TND
1 LAK = 0 TND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00014539
|0.00014834
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00014140
|0.00014140
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00014337
|0.00014547
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.More Tunisian Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings