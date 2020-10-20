1 LAK to THB - Convert Lao Kips to Thai Baht

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.001650563 Thai Baht

1 THB = 605.854 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:54 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Thai Baht

lak
LAK
thb
THB
1 LAK0.00165056 THB
5 LAK0.00825282 THB
10 LAK0.0165056 THB
25 LAK0.0412641 THB
50 LAK0.0825282 THB
100 LAK0.165056 THB
500 LAK0.825282 THB
1,000 LAK1.65056 THB
5,000 LAK8.25282 THB
10,000 LAK16.5056 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Lao Kip

thb
THB
lak
LAK
1 THB605.854 LAK
5 THB3,029.27 LAK
10 THB6,058.54 LAK
25 THB15,146.3 LAK
50 THB30,292.7 LAK
100 THB60,585.4 LAK
500 THB302,927 LAK
1,000 THB605,854 LAK
5,000 THB3,029,270 LAK
10,000 THB6,058,540 LAK

LAK to THB Chart

1 LAK = 0 THB

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00171090.0017512
Low
0.00165530.0016553
Average
0.00168210.0017066
Volatility
0.58%0.60%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

More Thai Baht info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings