1 LAK to SYP - Convert Lao Kips to Syrian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.58591795 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 1.70672 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:54 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Syrian Pound

lak
LAK
syp
SYP
1 LAK0.585918 SYP
5 LAK2.92959 SYP
10 LAK5.85918 SYP
25 LAK14.6479 SYP
50 LAK29.2959 SYP
100 LAK58.5918 SYP
500 LAK292.959 SYP
1,000 LAK585.918 SYP
5,000 LAK2,929.59 SYP
10,000 LAK5,859.18 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Lao Kip

syp
SYP
lak
LAK
1 SYP1.70672 LAK
5 SYP8.53362 LAK
10 SYP17.0672 LAK
25 SYP42.6681 LAK
50 SYP85.3362 LAK
100 SYP170.672 LAK
500 SYP853.362 LAK
1,000 SYP1,706.72 LAK
5,000 SYP8,533.62 LAK
10,000 SYP17,067.2 LAK

LAK to SYP Chart

1 LAK = 0 SYP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.605580.61983
Low
0.586110.58611
Average
0.595460.60443
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

More Syrian Pound info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings