1 Lao Kip =
0.00039432236 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 2,536.00 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SVC
|1 LAK
|0.000394322 SVC
|5 LAK
|0.00197161 SVC
|10 LAK
|0.00394322 SVC
|25 LAK
|0.00985806 SVC
|50 LAK
|0.0197161 SVC
|100 LAK
|0.0394322 SVC
|500 LAK
|0.197161 SVC
|1,000 LAK
|0.394322 SVC
|5,000 LAK
|1.97161 SVC
|10,000 LAK
|3.94322 SVC
1 LAK = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00040756
|0.00041713
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00039446
|0.00039446
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00040086
|0.00040681
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
