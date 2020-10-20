1 Lao Kip =
0.0010287974 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STN = 972.009 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
STN
|1 LAK
|0.0010288 STN
|5 LAK
|0.00514399 STN
|10 LAK
|0.010288 STN
|25 LAK
|0.0257199 STN
|50 LAK
|0.0514399 STN
|100 LAK
|0.10288 STN
|500 LAK
|0.514399 STN
|1,000 LAK
|1.0288 STN
|5,000 LAK
|5.14399 STN
|10,000 LAK
|10.288 STN
1 LAK = 0 STN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010684
|0.0010942
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010323
|0.0010323
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010503
|0.0010644
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
