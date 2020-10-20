1 LAK to STD - Convert Lao Kips to Sao Tomean Dobras

1

1 Lao Kip =

1.0253462 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.975280 LAK

STD replaced by STN

Lao Kip to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:28 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Sao Tomean Dobra

lak
LAK
std
STD
1 LAK1.02535 STD
5 LAK5.12673 STD
10 LAK10.2535 STD
25 LAK25.6337 STD
50 LAK51.2673 STD
100 LAK102.535 STD
500 LAK512.673 STD
1,000 LAK1,025.35 STD
5,000 LAK5,126.73 STD
10,000 LAK10,253.5 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Lao Kip

std
STD
lak
LAK
1 STD0.97528 LAK
5 STD4.8764 LAK
10 STD9.7528 LAK
25 STD24.382 LAK
50 STD48.764 LAK
100 STD97.528 LAK
500 STD487.64 LAK
1,000 STD975.28 LAK
5,000 STD4,876.4 LAK
10,000 STD9,752.8 LAK

LAK to STD Chart

1 LAK = 0 STD

1 Lao Kip to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00106840.0010942
Low
0.00103230.0010323
Average
0.00105030.0010644
Volatility
0.71%0.79%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

