1 LAK to SLL - Convert Lao Kips to Sierra Leonean Leones

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

1.0174504 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLL = 0.982849 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:28 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Sierra Leonean Leone

lak
LAK
sll
SLL
1 LAK1.01745 SLL
5 LAK5.08725 SLL
10 LAK10.1745 SLL
25 LAK25.4363 SLL
50 LAK50.8725 SLL
100 LAK101.745 SLL
500 LAK508.725 SLL
1,000 LAK1,017.45 SLL
5,000 LAK5,087.25 SLL
10,000 LAK10,174.5 SLL

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Lao Kip

sll
SLL
lak
LAK
1 SLL0.982849 LAK
5 SLL4.91424 LAK
10 SLL9.82849 LAK
25 SLL24.5712 LAK
50 SLL49.1424 LAK
100 SLL98.2849 LAK
500 SLL491.424 LAK
1,000 SLL982.849 LAK
5,000 SLL4,914.24 LAK
10,000 SLL9,828.49 LAK

LAK to SLL Chart

1 LAK = 0 SLL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.04731.0851
Low
1.01471.0147
Average
1.03121.0523
Volatility
0.65%0.81%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings