1 Lao Kip =
0.0010153557 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLE = 984.876 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SLE
|1 LAK
|0.00101536 SLE
|5 LAK
|0.00507678 SLE
|10 LAK
|0.0101536 SLE
|25 LAK
|0.0253839 SLE
|50 LAK
|0.0507678 SLE
|100 LAK
|0.101536 SLE
|500 LAK
|0.507678 SLE
|1,000 LAK
|1.01536 SLE
|5,000 LAK
|5.07678 SLE
|10,000 LAK
|10.1536 SLE
1 LAK = 0 SLE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010473
|0.0010851
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010147
|0.0010147
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010312
|0.0010523
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.
