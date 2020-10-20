1 LAK to SHP - Convert Lao Kips to Saint Helenian Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00003543825 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 28,218.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:27 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Saint Helenian Pound

lak
LAK
shp
SHP
1 LAK0.0000354383 SHP
5 LAK0.000177191 SHP
10 LAK0.000354383 SHP
25 LAK0.000885956 SHP
50 LAK0.00177191 SHP
100 LAK0.00354383 SHP
500 LAK0.0177191 SHP
1,000 LAK0.0354383 SHP
5,000 LAK0.177191 SHP
10,000 LAK0.354383 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Lao Kip

shp
SHP
lak
LAK
1 SHP28,218.1 LAK
5 SHP141,090 LAK
10 SHP282,181 LAK
25 SHP705,452 LAK
50 SHP1,410,900 LAK
100 SHP2,821,810 LAK
500 SHP14,109,000 LAK
1,000 SHP28,218,100 LAK
5,000 SHP141,090,000 LAK
10,000 SHP282,181,000 LAK

LAK to SHP Chart

1 LAK = 0 SHP

1 Lao Kip to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

