1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0004736226 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 2,111.39 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Swedish Krona

lak
LAK
sek
SEK
1 LAK0.000473623 SEK
5 LAK0.00236811 SEK
10 LAK0.00473623 SEK
25 LAK0.0118406 SEK
50 LAK0.0236811 SEK
100 LAK0.0473623 SEK
500 LAK0.236811 SEK
1,000 LAK0.473623 SEK
5,000 LAK2.36811 SEK
10,000 LAK4.73623 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Lao Kip

sek
SEK
lak
LAK
1 SEK2,111.39 LAK
5 SEK10,556.9 LAK
10 SEK21,113.9 LAK
25 SEK52,784.6 LAK
50 SEK105,569 LAK
100 SEK211,139 LAK
500 SEK1,055,690 LAK
1,000 SEK2,111,390 LAK
5,000 SEK10,556,900 LAK
10,000 SEK21,113,900 LAK

LAK to SEK Chart

1 LAK = 0 SEK



1 Lao Kip to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000490340.00051862
Low
0.000473260.00047326
Average
0.000481520.00049700
Volatility
0.64%0.70%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.


