1 Lao Kip =
0.027122423 Sudanese Pounds
1 SDG = 36.8699 LAK
LAK
SDG
|1 LAK
|0.0271224 SDG
|5 LAK
|0.135612 SDG
|10 LAK
|0.271224 SDG
|25 LAK
|0.678061 SDG
|50 LAK
|1.35612 SDG
|100 LAK
|2.71224 SDG
|500 LAK
|13.5612 SDG
|1,000 LAK
|27.1224 SDG
|5,000 LAK
|135.612 SDG
|10,000 LAK
|271.224 SDG
1 LAK = 0 SDG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.027889
|0.028317
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.026685
|0.026620
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.027227
|0.027620
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.05%
|1.04%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..More Sudanese Pound info
