1 LAK to SDD - Convert Lao Kips to Sudanese Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

2.7167027 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.368093 LAK

SDD replaced by SDG

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:27 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Sudanese Dinar

lak
LAK
sdd
SDD
1 LAK2.7167 SDD
5 LAK13.5835 SDD
10 LAK27.167 SDD
25 LAK67.9176 SDD
50 LAK135.835 SDD
100 LAK271.67 SDD
500 LAK1,358.35 SDD
1,000 LAK2,716.7 SDD
5,000 LAK13,583.5 SDD
10,000 LAK27,167 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Lao Kip

sdd
SDD
lak
LAK
1 SDD0.368093 LAK
5 SDD1.84047 LAK
10 SDD3.68093 LAK
25 SDD9.20233 LAK
50 SDD18.4047 LAK
100 SDD36.8093 LAK
500 SDD184.047 LAK
1,000 SDD368.093 LAK
5,000 SDD1,840.47 LAK
10,000 SDD3,680.93 LAK

LAK to SDD Chart

1 LAK = 0 SDD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0278890.028317
Low
0.0266850.026620
Average
0.0272270.027620
Volatility
1.05%1.04%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings