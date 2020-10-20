1 Lao Kip =
0.00037425212 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 2,672.00 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00037425212 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 2,672.00 LAK
LAK
SBD
|1 LAK
|0.000374252 SBD
|5 LAK
|0.00187126 SBD
|10 LAK
|0.00374252 SBD
|25 LAK
|0.0093563 SBD
|50 LAK
|0.0187126 SBD
|100 LAK
|0.0374252 SBD
|500 LAK
|0.187126 SBD
|1,000 LAK
|0.374252 SBD
|5,000 LAK
|1.87126 SBD
|10,000 LAK
|3.74252 SBD
1 LAK = 0 SBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038895
|0.00039992
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00037104
|0.00037104
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00038122
|0.00038742
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.00%
|0.88%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.More Solomon Islander Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings