1 Lao Kip =
0.0001689953 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 5,917.32 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0001689953 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 5,917.32 LAK
LAK
SAR
|1 LAK
|0.000168995 SAR
|5 LAK
|0.000844976 SAR
|10 LAK
|0.00168995 SAR
|25 LAK
|0.00422488 SAR
|50 LAK
|0.00844976 SAR
|100 LAK
|0.0168995 SAR
|500 LAK
|0.0844976 SAR
|1,000 LAK
|0.168995 SAR
|5,000 LAK
|0.844976 SAR
|10,000 LAK
|1.68995 SAR
1 LAK = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017467
|0.00017877
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016905
|0.00016905
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017180
|0.00017435
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings