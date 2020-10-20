1 Lao Kip =
0.059266513 Rwandan Francs
1 RWF = 16.8729 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.059266513 Rwandan Francs
1 RWF = 16.8729 LAK
LAK
RWF
|1 LAK
|0.0592665 RWF
|5 LAK
|0.296333 RWF
|10 LAK
|0.592665 RWF
|25 LAK
|1.48166 RWF
|50 LAK
|2.96333 RWF
|100 LAK
|5.92665 RWF
|500 LAK
|29.6333 RWF
|1,000 LAK
|59.2665 RWF
|5,000 LAK
|296.333 RWF
|10,000 LAK
|592.665 RWF
1 LAK = 0 RWF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.061327
|0.062050
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059010
|0.059010
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.060073
|0.060453
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.78%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.More Rwandan Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings