1 LAK to RWF - Convert Lao Kips to Rwandan Francs

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.059266513 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 16.8729 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:27 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Rwandan Franc

lak
LAK
rwf
RWF
1 LAK0.0592665 RWF
5 LAK0.296333 RWF
10 LAK0.592665 RWF
25 LAK1.48166 RWF
50 LAK2.96333 RWF
100 LAK5.92665 RWF
500 LAK29.6333 RWF
1,000 LAK59.2665 RWF
5,000 LAK296.333 RWF
10,000 LAK592.665 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Lao Kip

rwf
RWF
lak
LAK
1 RWF16.8729 LAK
5 RWF84.3647 LAK
10 RWF168.729 LAK
25 RWF421.823 LAK
50 RWF843.647 LAK
100 RWF1,687.29 LAK
500 RWF8,436.47 LAK
1,000 RWF16,872.9 LAK
5,000 RWF84,364.7 LAK
10,000 RWF168,729 LAK

LAK to RWF Chart

1 LAK = 0 RWF

1 Lao Kip to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0613270.062050
Low
0.0590100.059010
Average
0.0600730.060453
Volatility
0.78%0.71%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

