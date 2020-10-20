1 LAK to RUB - Convert Lao Kips to Russian Rubles

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0039735833 Russian Rubles

1 RUB = 251.662 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Russian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:53 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Russian Ruble

lak
LAK
rub
RUB
1 LAK0.00397358 RUB
5 LAK0.0198679 RUB
10 LAK0.0397358 RUB
25 LAK0.0993396 RUB
50 LAK0.198679 RUB
100 LAK0.397358 RUB
500 LAK1.98679 RUB
1,000 LAK3.97358 RUB
5,000 LAK19.8679 RUB
10,000 LAK39.7358 RUB

Convert Russian Ruble to Lao Kip

rub
RUB
lak
LAK
1 RUB251.662 LAK
5 RUB1,258.31 LAK
10 RUB2,516.62 LAK
25 RUB6,291.55 LAK
50 RUB12,583.1 LAK
100 RUB25,166.2 LAK
500 RUB125,831 LAK
1,000 RUB251,662 LAK
5,000 RUB1,258,310 LAK
10,000 RUB2,516,620 LAK

LAK to RUB Chart

1 LAK = 0 RUB

1 Lao Kip to Russian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00422710.0044047
Low
0.00387180.0038718
Average
0.00408630.0042174
Volatility
1.23%1.01%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

