1 LAK to RSD - Convert Lao Kips to Serbian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0048882695 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 204.571 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:53 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Serbian Dinar

lak
LAK
rsd
RSD
1 LAK0.00488827 RSD
5 LAK0.0244413 RSD
10 LAK0.0488827 RSD
25 LAK0.122207 RSD
50 LAK0.244413 RSD
100 LAK0.488827 RSD
500 LAK2.44413 RSD
1,000 LAK4.88827 RSD
5,000 LAK24.4413 RSD
10,000 LAK48.8827 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to Lao Kip

rsd
RSD
lak
LAK
1 RSD204.571 LAK
5 RSD1,022.86 LAK
10 RSD2,045.71 LAK
25 RSD5,114.28 LAK
50 RSD10,228.6 LAK
100 RSD20,457.1 LAK
500 RSD102,286 LAK
1,000 RSD204,571 LAK
5,000 RSD1,022,860 LAK
10,000 RSD2,045,710 LAK

LAK to RSD Chart

1 LAK = 0 RSD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00505840.0052174
Low
0.00489440.0048944
Average
0.00498600.0050583
Volatility
0.56%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

More Serbian Dinar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings