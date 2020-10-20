1 Lao Kip =
0.0048882695 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 204.571 LAK
|1 LAK
|0.00488827 RSD
|5 LAK
|0.0244413 RSD
|10 LAK
|0.0488827 RSD
|25 LAK
|0.122207 RSD
|50 LAK
|0.244413 RSD
|100 LAK
|0.488827 RSD
|500 LAK
|2.44413 RSD
|1,000 LAK
|4.88827 RSD
|5,000 LAK
|24.4413 RSD
|10,000 LAK
|48.8827 RSD
1 LAK = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0050584
|0.0052174
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0048944
|0.0048944
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0049860
|0.0050583
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
