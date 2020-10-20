1 Lao Kip =
0.00020782009 Romanian Lei
1 RON = 4,811.85 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00020782009 Romanian Lei
1 RON = 4,811.85 LAK
LAK
RON
|1 LAK
|0.00020782 RON
|5 LAK
|0.0010391 RON
|10 LAK
|0.0020782 RON
|25 LAK
|0.0051955 RON
|50 LAK
|0.010391 RON
|100 LAK
|0.020782 RON
|500 LAK
|0.10391 RON
|1,000 LAK
|0.20782 RON
|5,000 LAK
|1.0391 RON
|10,000 LAK
|2.0782 RON
1 LAK = 0 RON
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021504
|0.00022144
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020814
|0.00020814
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00021196
|0.00021490
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.More Romanian Leu info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings