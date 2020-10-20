1 Lao Kip =
0.00016439123 Qatari Rials
1 QAR = 6,083.05 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
QAR
|1 LAK
|0.000164391 QAR
|5 LAK
|0.000821956 QAR
|10 LAK
|0.00164391 QAR
|25 LAK
|0.00410978 QAR
|50 LAK
|0.00821956 QAR
|100 LAK
|0.0164391 QAR
|500 LAK
|0.0821956 QAR
|1,000 LAK
|0.164391 QAR
|5,000 LAK
|0.821956 QAR
|10,000 LAK
|1.64391 QAR
1 LAK = 0 QAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016954
|0.00017353
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016409
|0.00016409
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016676
|0.00016923
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
