1 LAK to PTE - Convert Lao Kips to Portuguese Escudos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0083851556 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 119.258 LAK

PTE replaced by EUR

Lao Kip to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Portuguese Escudo

lak
LAK
pte
PTE
1 LAK0.00838516 PTE
5 LAK0.0419258 PTE
10 LAK0.0838516 PTE
25 LAK0.209629 PTE
50 LAK0.419258 PTE
100 LAK0.838516 PTE
500 LAK4.19258 PTE
1,000 LAK8.38516 PTE
5,000 LAK41.9258 PTE
10,000 LAK83.8516 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Lao Kip

pte
PTE
lak
LAK
1 PTE119.258 LAK
5 PTE596.292 LAK
10 PTE1,192.58 LAK
25 PTE2,981.46 LAK
50 PTE5,962.92 LAK
100 PTE11,925.8 LAK
500 PTE59,629.2 LAK
1,000 PTE119,258 LAK
5,000 PTE596,292 LAK
10,000 PTE1,192,580 LAK

LAK to PTE Chart

1 LAK = 0 PTE

1 Lao Kip to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

