1 LAK to PKR - Convert Lao Kips to Pakistani Rupees

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.012562363 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 79.6029 LAK

Lao Kip to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:53 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Pakistani Rupee

lak
LAK
pkr
PKR
1 LAK0.0125624 PKR
5 LAK0.0628118 PKR
10 LAK0.125624 PKR
25 LAK0.314059 PKR
50 LAK0.628118 PKR
100 LAK1.25624 PKR
500 LAK6.28118 PKR
1,000 LAK12.5624 PKR
5,000 LAK62.8118 PKR
10,000 LAK125.624 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Lao Kip

pkr
PKR
lak
LAK
1 PKR79.6029 LAK
5 PKR398.014 LAK
10 PKR796.029 LAK
25 PKR1,990.07 LAK
50 PKR3,980.14 LAK
100 PKR7,960.29 LAK
500 PKR39,801.4 LAK
1,000 PKR79,602.9 LAK
5,000 PKR398,014 LAK
10,000 PKR796,029 LAK

LAK to PKR Chart

1 LAK = 0 PKR

1 Lao Kip to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0129720.013253
Low
0.0125630.012563
Average
0.0127630.012943
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

, ratings