1 Lao Kip =
0.012562363 Pakistani Rupees
1 PKR = 79.6029 LAK
LAK
PKR
|1 LAK
|0.0125624 PKR
|5 LAK
|0.0628118 PKR
|10 LAK
|0.125624 PKR
|25 LAK
|0.314059 PKR
|50 LAK
|0.628118 PKR
|100 LAK
|1.25624 PKR
|500 LAK
|6.28118 PKR
|1,000 LAK
|12.5624 PKR
|5,000 LAK
|62.8118 PKR
|10,000 LAK
|125.624 PKR
1 LAK = 0 PKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012972
|0.013253
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012563
|0.012563
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012763
|0.012943
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Pakistani Rupee info
