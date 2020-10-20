1 LAK to PGK - Convert Lao Kips to Papua New Guinean Kina

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00017363428 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 5,759.23 LAK

Lao Kip to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:53 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Papua New Guinean Kina

lak
LAK
pgk
PGK
1 LAK0.000173634 PGK
5 LAK0.000868171 PGK
10 LAK0.00173634 PGK
25 LAK0.00434086 PGK
50 LAK0.00868171 PGK
100 LAK0.0173634 PGK
500 LAK0.0868171 PGK
1,000 LAK0.173634 PGK
5,000 LAK0.868171 PGK
10,000 LAK1.73634 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Lao Kip

pgk
PGK
lak
LAK
1 PGK5,759.23 LAK
5 PGK28,796.2 LAK
10 PGK57,592.3 LAK
25 PGK143,981 LAK
50 PGK287,962 LAK
100 PGK575,923 LAK
500 PGK2,879,620 LAK
1,000 PGK5,759,230 LAK
5,000 PGK28,796,200 LAK
10,000 PGK57,592,300 LAK

LAK to PGK Chart

1 LAK = 0 PGK

1 Lao Kip to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000179360.00018137
Low
0.000173390.00017339
Average
0.000176330.00017800
Volatility
0.72%0.68%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

