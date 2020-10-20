1 LAK to PEN - Convert Lao Kips to Peruvian Soles

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00017143015 Peruvian Soles

1 PEN = 5,833.28 LAK

Lao Kip to Peruvian Sol conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Peruvian Sol

lak
LAK
pen
PEN
1 LAK0.00017143 PEN
5 LAK0.000857151 PEN
10 LAK0.0017143 PEN
25 LAK0.00428575 PEN
50 LAK0.00857151 PEN
100 LAK0.017143 PEN
500 LAK0.0857151 PEN
1,000 LAK0.17143 PEN
5,000 LAK0.857151 PEN
10,000 LAK1.7143 PEN

Convert Peruvian Sol to Lao Kip

pen
PEN
lak
LAK
1 PEN5,833.28 LAK
5 PEN29,166.4 LAK
10 PEN58,332.8 LAK
25 PEN145,832 LAK
50 PEN291,664 LAK
100 PEN583,328 LAK
500 PEN2,916,640 LAK
1,000 PEN5,833,280 LAK
5,000 PEN29,166,400 LAK
10,000 PEN58,332,800 LAK

LAK to PEN Chart

1 LAK = 0 PEN

1 Lao Kip to Peruvian Sol stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000175340.00017739
Low
0.000171670.00017167
Average
0.000173630.00017425
Volatility
0.66%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

, ratings