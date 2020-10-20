1 Lao Kip =
0.000073892784 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 13,533.1 LAK
1 Lao Kip =
LAK
NZD
|1 LAK
|0.0000738928 NZD
|5 LAK
|0.000369464 NZD
|10 LAK
|0.000738928 NZD
|25 LAK
|0.00184732 NZD
|50 LAK
|0.00369464 NZD
|100 LAK
|0.00738928 NZD
|500 LAK
|0.0369464 NZD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0738928 NZD
|5,000 LAK
|0.369464 NZD
|10,000 LAK
|0.738928 NZD
1 LAK = 0 NZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000075938
|0.000080059
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000073891
|0.000073891
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000074761
|0.000076795
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.More New Zealand Dollar info
