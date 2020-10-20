1 LAK to NPR - Convert Lao Kips to Nepalese Rupees

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0060264788 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 165.934 LAK

Lao Kip to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Nepalese Rupee

lak
LAK
npr
NPR
1 LAK0.00602648 NPR
5 LAK0.0301324 NPR
10 LAK0.0602648 NPR
25 LAK0.150662 NPR
50 LAK0.301324 NPR
100 LAK0.602648 NPR
500 LAK3.01324 NPR
1,000 LAK6.02648 NPR
5,000 LAK30.1324 NPR
10,000 LAK60.2648 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Lao Kip

npr
NPR
lak
LAK
1 NPR165.934 LAK
5 NPR829.672 LAK
10 NPR1,659.34 LAK
25 NPR4,148.36 LAK
50 NPR8,296.72 LAK
100 NPR16,593.4 LAK
500 NPR82,967.2 LAK
1,000 NPR165,934 LAK
5,000 NPR829,672 LAK
10,000 NPR1,659,340 LAK

LAK to NPR Chart

1 LAK = 0 NPR

1 Lao Kip to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00623530.0063600
Low
0.00602130.0060213
Average
0.00612200.0062080
Volatility
0.51%0.52%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

, ratings