1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000092170126 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 10,849.5 LAK

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Dutch Guilder

lak
LAK
nlg
NLG
1 LAK0.0000921701 NLG
5 LAK0.000460851 NLG
10 LAK0.000921701 NLG
25 LAK0.00230425 NLG
50 LAK0.00460851 NLG
100 LAK0.00921701 NLG
500 LAK0.0460851 NLG
1,000 LAK0.0921701 NLG
5,000 LAK0.460851 NLG
10,000 LAK0.921701 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Lao Kip

nlg
NLG
lak
LAK
1 NLG10,849.5 LAK
5 NLG54,247.5 LAK
10 NLG108,495 LAK
25 NLG271,238 LAK
50 NLG542,475 LAK
100 NLG1,084,950 LAK
500 NLG5,424,750 LAK
1,000 NLG10,849,500 LAK
5,000 NLG54,247,500 LAK
10,000 NLG108,495,000 LAK

LAK to NLG Chart

1 LAK = 0 NLG

1 Lao Kip to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

