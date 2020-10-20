1 Lao Kip =
0.0016547678 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 604.314 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
NIO
|1 LAK
|0.00165477 NIO
|5 LAK
|0.00827384 NIO
|10 LAK
|0.0165477 NIO
|25 LAK
|0.0413692 NIO
|50 LAK
|0.0827384 NIO
|100 LAK
|0.165477 NIO
|500 LAK
|0.827384 NIO
|1,000 LAK
|1.65477 NIO
|5,000 LAK
|8.27384 NIO
|10,000 LAK
|16.5477 NIO
1 LAK = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017140
|0.0017731
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016537
|0.0016537
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016844
|0.0017099
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
