1 Lao Kip =
0.068872696 Nigerian Nairas
1 NGN = 14.5195 LAK
LAK
NGN
|1 LAK
|0.0688727 NGN
|5 LAK
|0.344363 NGN
|10 LAK
|0.688727 NGN
|25 LAK
|1.72182 NGN
|50 LAK
|3.44363 NGN
|100 LAK
|6.88727 NGN
|500 LAK
|34.4363 NGN
|1,000 LAK
|68.8727 NGN
|5,000 LAK
|344.363 NGN
|10,000 LAK
|688.727 NGN
1 LAK = 0 NGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.070290
|0.071476
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.067632
|0.050176
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.068861
|0.064846
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.19%
|2.95%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.More Nigerian Naira info
