1 LAK to MZM - Convert Lao Kips to Mozambican Meticais

1

1 Lao Kip =

2.8857361 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZM = 0.346532 LAK

MZM replaced by MZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:01 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Mozambican Metical

lak
LAK
mzm
MZM
1 LAK2.88574 MZM
5 LAK14.4287 MZM
10 LAK28.8574 MZM
25 LAK72.1434 MZM
50 LAK144.287 MZM
100 LAK288.574 MZM
500 LAK1,442.87 MZM
1,000 LAK2,885.74 MZM
5,000 LAK14,428.7 MZM
10,000 LAK28,857.4 MZM

Convert Mozambican Metical to Lao Kip

mzm
MZM
lak
LAK
1 MZM0.346532 LAK
5 MZM1.73266 LAK
10 MZM3.46532 LAK
25 MZM8.6633 LAK
50 MZM17.3266 LAK
100 MZM34.6532 LAK
500 MZM173.266 LAK
1,000 MZM346.532 LAK
5,000 MZM1,732.66 LAK
10,000 MZM3,465.32 LAK

LAK to MZM Chart

1 LAK = 0 MZM

1 Lao Kip to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00296420.0030591
Low
0.00287260.0028726
Average
0.00291790.0029647
Volatility
0.47%0.56%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mzm

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

