1 Lao Kip =
0.00021248367 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 4,706.24 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MYR
|1 LAK
|0.000212484 MYR
|5 LAK
|0.00106242 MYR
|10 LAK
|0.00212484 MYR
|25 LAK
|0.00531209 MYR
|50 LAK
|0.0106242 MYR
|100 LAK
|0.0212484 MYR
|500 LAK
|0.106242 MYR
|1,000 LAK
|0.212484 MYR
|5,000 LAK
|1.06242 MYR
|10,000 LAK
|2.12484 MYR
1 LAK = 0 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021905
|0.00022634
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021246
|0.00021246
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00021584
|0.00021990
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
