1 Lao Kip =
0.078239404 Malawian Kwachas
1 MWK = 12.7813 LAK
LAK
MWK
|1 LAK
|0.0782394 MWK
|5 LAK
|0.391197 MWK
|10 LAK
|0.782394 MWK
|25 LAK
|1.95599 MWK
|50 LAK
|3.91197 MWK
|100 LAK
|7.82394 MWK
|500 LAK
|39.1197 MWK
|1,000 LAK
|78.2394 MWK
|5,000 LAK
|391.197 MWK
|10,000 LAK
|782.394 MWK
1 LAK = 0 MWK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.080699
|0.082917
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.078093
|0.078093
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.079404
|0.080701
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.More Malawian Kwacha info
