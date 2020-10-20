1 LAK to MVR - Convert Lao Kips to Maldivian Rufiyaa

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0006958907 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 1,437.01 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:26 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Maldivian Rufiyaa

lak
LAK
mvr
MVR
1 LAK0.000695891 MVR
5 LAK0.00347945 MVR
10 LAK0.00695891 MVR
25 LAK0.0173973 MVR
50 LAK0.0347945 MVR
100 LAK0.0695891 MVR
500 LAK0.347945 MVR
1,000 LAK0.695891 MVR
5,000 LAK3.47945 MVR
10,000 LAK6.95891 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Lao Kip

mvr
MVR
lak
LAK
1 MVR1,437.01 LAK
5 MVR7,185.04 LAK
10 MVR14,370.1 LAK
25 MVR35,925.2 LAK
50 MVR71,850.4 LAK
100 MVR143,701 LAK
500 MVR718,504 LAK
1,000 MVR1,437,010 LAK
5,000 MVR7,185,040 LAK
10,000 MVR14,370,100 LAK

LAK to MVR Chart

1 LAK = 0 MVR

1 Lao Kip to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000718280.00073298
Low
0.000687840.00068784
Average
0.000705720.00071664
Volatility
0.66%0.60%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

