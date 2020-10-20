1 Lao Kip =
0.0006958907 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 1,437.01 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MVR
|1 LAK
|0.000695891 MVR
|5 LAK
|0.00347945 MVR
|10 LAK
|0.00695891 MVR
|25 LAK
|0.0173973 MVR
|50 LAK
|0.0347945 MVR
|100 LAK
|0.0695891 MVR
|500 LAK
|0.347945 MVR
|1,000 LAK
|0.695891 MVR
|5,000 LAK
|3.47945 MVR
|10,000 LAK
|6.95891 MVR
1 LAK = 0 MVR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00071828
|0.00073298
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00068784
|0.00068784
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00070572
|0.00071664
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.66%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.More Maldivian Rufiyaa info
